Mythologies: Eugene Von Bruenchenhein, Lisa Stone, Brett Littman, Michelle Grabner, Chris Wiley and Karen Patterson

Sunday, Jun 25 - Jan 14, 2018

THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED EXHIBITION SERIES

MYTHOLOGIES: EUGENE VON BRUENCHENHEIN

LISA STONE

BRETT LITTMAN

MICHELLE GRABNER

CHRIS WILEY

KAREN PATTERSON

In 1984, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center launched its first exhibition of Eugene Von Bruenchenhein's (1910–1983) work and currently cares for over 200 individual works by the Milwaukee artist. Von Bruenchenhein's work is garnering newfound attention and his work is included in exhibitions around the world.