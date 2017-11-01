Mythologies: Eugene Von Bruenchenhein, Lisa Stone, Brett Littman, Michelle Grabner, Chris Wiley and Karen Patterson

Sunday, Jun 25 - Jan 14, 2018
- John Michael Kohler Arts Center
Sheboygan, WI 53081
THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED EXHIBITION SERIES
MYTHOLOGIES: EUGENE VON BRUENCHENHEIN
LISA STONE
BRETT LITTMAN
MICHELLE GRABNER
CHRIS WILEY
KAREN PATTERSON
In 1984, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center launched its first exhibition of Eugene Von Bruenchenhein's (1910–1983) work and currently cares for over 200 individual works by the Milwaukee artist. Von Bruenchenhein's work is garnering newfound attention and his work is included in exhibitions around the world.