Mythologies: Eugene Von Bruenchenhein, Lisa Stone, Brett Littman, Michelle Grabner, Chris Wiley and Karen Patterson

Rlt_evb4.jpg

Sunday, Jun 25 - Jan 14, 2018

    John Michael Kohler Arts Center
    608 New York Avenue
    Sheboygan, WI 53081
    920-458-6144
    THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED EXHIBITION SERIES

    MYTHOLOGIES: EUGENE VON BRUENCHENHEIN 
    LISA STONE
    BRETT LITTMAN
    MICHELLE GRABNER
    CHRIS WILEY
    KAREN PATTERSON

    In 1984, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center launched its first exhibition of Eugene Von Bruenchenhein's (1910–1983) work and currently cares for over 200 individual works by the Milwaukee artist. Von Bruenchenhein's work is garnering newfound attention and his work is included in exhibitions around the world.

