Friday, Sep 8 - Oct 16, 2017

Neo-Nouveau an exhibition of four contemporary artists from a variety of locations around the world, whose images display a highly evolved sense of line, shape, color and composition.

Please join us for an exceptional show of artwork/play that will entertain, energize and inspire minds, body and spirit.

ISz

ISz images serve as a nexus for him and all who participate in his imagery, to maximize awareness of the creative “Self” and in so doing, our mental, physical and spiritual oneness. ISz has exhibited in various galleries both nationally and internationally including New York, Chicago, Santa Fe, Los Angeles and Mexico City.

Johnny Romeo

Johnny Romeo is an internationally acclaimed Australian painter. Considered Australia’s leading Pop artist, he is spearheading the global Neo-Expressionist Pop art movement with his exhilarating collision of rock’n’roll swagger, comic book aesthetics, technicolor imagery and street art.

He has been featured in notable publications and programs, including the Sydney Morning Herald, Vogue, Australian Art Review, Artist Profile, No Cure Magazine and the ABC documentary ‘Conquest of Space: Science Fiction & Contemporary Art’, written and hosted by Dr Andrew Frost. Romeo has many made well-publicized appearances on US national television and Pennsylvanian universities as part of his acclaimed exhibition and book launch, TV Land, and in support of his Freedom snowboard series. Highly sought-after, Johnny Romeo has collaborated with the likes of Gilson Boards, Blink 182, and Lexus Australia, and has works held in prominent public and private collections in Australia and overseas.

Kurt Herrmann

Kurt Herrmann is a painter from the hills of Appalachia in central Pennsylvania who does both figurative and abstract work but above all is a colorist at heart. The Color Bomb series brings pure color and shape center stage in compositions that echo jazz and the sounds of nature. 2017 has been a breakout year for Herrmann with shows scheduled in Sydney, Australia ( Anala Art ) – Hobart, Tasmania (Penny Contemporary) – Austin, Texas ( Yard Dog Gallery ) – 12 Gallery ( Auckland, New Zealand ), and now Sidewinder Gallery where he’ll also have a solo show this November.

Tai-Woong Kang

Tai-Woong's work has been shown throughout the United States, South Korea and Japan. He travels between Korea and the United States and has participated in approximately 200 solo and group exhibitions. Tai-Woong collages newspapers and rice paper from many countries that tell stories of events from various perspectives of the world. Some parts of the stories become obscured by the painting process but they become visible when viewing in bright light.