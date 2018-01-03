Close
Search

New Beginnings: Phoenix

Salonartistsgallery

Wednesday, Jan 3 - 27, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Salon Artists Gallery
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    294 Main St.
    Park Forest, IL 60466
    Telephone
    708-833-5108 or 708-703-7806
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

     January 3 - 30, 2018

    Opening reception: January 27, 2018 Noon-4pm

    What would "New Beginnings" look like? Use your imagination: write your ideas in a Book of the Future while attending the free reception & music on Jan.27th from Noon to 4pm. Book of the Future will become part of the exhibit. All are welcome For more info see our website www.salonartistsgallery.com or call Patricia Moore at 708-833-5108 Bev Szaton 708-703-7806

    Previous Event
    Next Event