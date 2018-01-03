New Beginnings: Phoenix

Wednesday, Jan 3 - 27, 2018

January 3 - 30, 2018

Opening reception: January 27, 2018 Noon-4pm

What would "New Beginnings" look like? Use your imagination: write your ideas in a Book of the Future while attending the free reception & music on Jan.27th from Noon to 4pm. Book of the Future will become part of the exhibit. All are welcome For more info see our website www.salonartistsgallery.com or call Patricia Moore at 708-833-5108 Bev Szaton 708-703-7806