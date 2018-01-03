New Beginnings: Phoenix

Wednesday, Jan 3 - 27, 2018
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Salon Artists Gallery
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- 294 Main St.
Park Forest, IL 60466
- Telephone
- 708-833-5108 or 708-703-7806
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
January 3 - 30, 2018
Opening reception: January 27, 2018 Noon-4pm
What would "New Beginnings" look like? Use your imagination: write your ideas in a Book of the Future while attending the free reception & music on Jan.27th from Noon to 4pm. Book of the Future will become part of the exhibit. All are welcome For more info see our website www.salonartistsgallery.com or call Patricia Moore at 708-833-5108 Bev Szaton 708-703-7806