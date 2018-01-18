New Documentaries: The Other Kids

Thursday, Jan 18, 2018

Thursday, January 18, 2018 7:00 PM FREE (Chris Brown, 2016, USA, DCP, 95 min.)

Award winning director and editor Chris Brown’s The Other Kids combines documentary and fiction (he calls it a “fictumentary”) to explore the lives of a group of high school students in Sonora, California. Brown worked with the students to shape fictional situations based on their real lives and experiences, allowing for an intimacy and authenticity that avoids the clichés of many teenage dramas. Through the film’s improvisatory process and documentary-style shooting, Brown and his young collaborators capture “small, revelatory, human moments” that pierce the fiction and connect the characters’ lives, worries, and simple joys to our own. "Honest and compelling."—San Francisco Chronicle

In Person: director Chris Brown