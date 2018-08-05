New Projects x New Curators 2018

Sunday, Aug 5 - 28, 2018

August 5, 2018 – August 28, 2018

Gallery 2

The Art Center presents new curatorial projects by 8-12 participants enrolled in the Curatorial Practices course, a component of the Visual Arts Certificate Program offered by the University of Chicago Graham School in partnership with the Hyde Park Art Center. Each show is conceived of, produced, and installed by the students working in teams. The exhibitions feature artwork in a variety of media by artists that the students researched and selected to feature in the exhibition.