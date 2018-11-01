New Voices in Non-Fiction: Joshua Rivkin

Thursday, Nov 15, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Smart Museum of Art
- District
- South Side
- Address
- University of Chicago
5550 S. Greenwood
Chicago, IL 60637
- Telephone
- 773-702-0200
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Rivkin’s poems and essays have appeared in The New Yorker, Slate, The Southern Review, The Virginia Quarterly Review, and Best New Poets. Chalk is his first book of nonfiction. A UChicago student will open the reading.
FREE, open to all.
Presented by the New Voices Series, the Program in Creative Writing, and the Feitler Center for Academic Inquiry at the Smart Museum of Art.