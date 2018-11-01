Close
New Voices in Non-Fiction: Joshua Rivkin

Thursday, Nov 15, 2018

6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Smart Museum of Art
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-702-0200
    Download to calendar

    Rivkin’s poems and essays have appeared in The New Yorker, Slate, The Southern Review, The Virginia Quarterly Review, and Best New Poets. Chalk is his first book of nonfiction. A UChicago student will open the reading.

    FREE, open to all.

    Presented by the New Voices Series, the Program in Creative Writing, and the Feitler Center for Academic Inquiry at the Smart Museum of Art.

     

     

