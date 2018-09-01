Thursday, Sep 13 - Oct 13, 2018

Next opens on September 14th at Fogelson Studio and will have a public reception on September 28th during the 2018 Filter Photo Festival and Expo Chicago’s Art After Hours.



Congratulations to Gina Costa, Ruben Natal-San Miguel, George Nobechi, Jessica Prugh, and Krista Wortendyke, the five artists selected for the physical exhibition, and many thanks to juror Jon Feinstein for looking through all of the of submissions.



Feinstein writes, "Seeing a common theme among many of the submissions, I selected 5 photographers from different backgrounds who are making work that addresses a sense of confusion about the world as we know it. They use photography to process varying degrees of existential disorientation, catastrophe, and failure, whether it’s political, personal, or somewhere in between. Ultimately, these 5 artists stray from heavy-handed statements in exchange for something open-ended and conceptually gray."