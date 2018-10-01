Close
Friday, Sep 14 - Oct 13, 2018

    Next is our 2nd annual exhibition of work exclusively by Filter Photo Members. Curator, Jon Feinstein, co-founder of Humble Arts Foundation, chose five artists for an installation at Fogelson Studio. Additionally, all of the submitted work can be seen in an online exhibition, which represents the quality and breadth of work being produced by Filter Photo Members. The artists selected for the installed exhibition include Gina Costa, Ruben Natal-San Miguel, George Nobechi, Jessica Prugh, and Krista Wortendyke.

    Festival Reception: September 28 | 6pm – 9pm

    Location: Fogelson Studio | 1821 W. Hubbard St., Ste. 208

    http://filterphoto.org/portfolio/next-2nd-annual-members-exhibition/

     

     


