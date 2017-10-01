Friday, Sep 15 - Nov 30, 2017
- Time
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- PATRON
- District
- West Side
- 673 N. Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60642
- 312-846-1500
PATRON is pleased to annouce PATRON is proud to present our first solo exhibition with New York based artist Nick van Woert. The exhibition will open with a reception for the artist at 6–9pm on Friday, September 15, and will continue through November 5, 2017.