Nick van Woert

Nickvanwoert

Friday, Sep 15 - Nov 30, 2017

6:00pm - 9:00pm
    PATRON
    District
    West Side
    673 N. Milwaukee Ave
    Chicago, IL 60642
    312-846-1500
    PATRON is pleased to annouce PATRON is proud to present our first solo exhibition with New York based artist Nick van Woert. The exhibition will open with a reception for the artist at 6–9pm on Friday, September 15, and will continue through November 5, 2017.

