Nicole Etienne: The Darling Buds of May

Nightblossoms1

Saturday, May 12 - Jun 23, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Bert Green Fine Art
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    8 S. Michigan
    Ste. 620
    Chicago, IL 60603
    Telephone
    312-434-7544
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening Reception: Saturday May 12, 2018 5-8 pm

    Nicole Etienne's paintings are amalgams of paint and photography. She covers images printed on canvas with painted layers of luscious viscosity, leaving visible parts of the photographic image to facilitate a poetic conversation between the two media. These works ooze sensuality and emotional resonance yet remain fully grounded in the present moment.

    Curated by Alix Sloan of Sloan Fine Art

    Top Image: Nicole Etienne, Night Blossoms, Oil, Gold Leaf & Glitter on Photo Printed Canvas, 60 x 40", 2018

