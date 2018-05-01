Nicole Etienne: The Darling Buds of May

Saturday, May 12 - Jun 23, 2018

Opening Reception: Saturday May 12, 2018 5-8 pm

Nicole Etienne's paintings are amalgams of paint and photography. She covers images printed on canvas with painted layers of luscious viscosity, leaving visible parts of the photographic image to facilitate a poetic conversation between the two media. These works ooze sensuality and emotional resonance yet remain fully grounded in the present moment.

Curated by Alix Sloan of Sloan Fine Art

Top Image: Nicole Etienne, Night Blossoms, Oil, Gold Leaf & Glitter on Photo Printed Canvas, 60 x 40", 2018