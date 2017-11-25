Nicolò Sertorio: Once We Were Here

Friday, Nov 3 - 25, 2017

Once We Were Here

Nicolò Sertorio

Exhibition Dates: November 3 – November 25, 2017

Opening Reception: November 3 | 6pm – 9pm

Location: Filter Space 1821 W. Hubbard St., Ste. 207

Gallery Hours: Monday – Saturday | 11am – 5pm

Presented as a hypothetical archeological study on the nature of co-existence, Sertorio’s series, Once We Were Here, presents the viewer with a world where humanity’s need for insatiable consumption has led it to the ultimate consumption: the consumption of the self. We are shown a world where the selfishness of humanity has disappeared yet nature remains in its solemnness. Nature has endured and overcome the weight of humanity’s selfish behaviors and we are reunited with nature’s beauty and mystery.



Filter Space is free and open to the public.