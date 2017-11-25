Close
Nicolò Sertorio: Once We Were Here

Sertorion_2

Friday, Nov 3 - 25, 2017

    Once We Were Here
    Nicolò Sertorio 
    Exhibition Dates: November 3 – November 25, 2017
    Opening Reception: November 3 | 6pm – 9pm
    Location: Filter Space 1821 W. Hubbard St., Ste. 207
    Gallery Hours: Monday – Saturday | 11am – 5pm

    Presented as a hypothetical archeological study on the nature of co-existence, Sertorio’s series, Once We Were Here, presents the viewer with a world where humanity’s need for insatiable consumption has led it to the ultimate consumption: the consumption of the self. We are shown a world where the selfishness of humanity has disappeared yet nature remains in its solemnness. Nature has endured and overcome the weight of humanity’s selfish behaviors and we are reunited with nature’s beauty and mystery.


    Filter Space is free and open to the public.

