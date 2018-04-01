Nina Rizzo, Le Lavage

Saturday, Mar 10 - Apr 21, 2018

Rizzo’s global travels have informed her practice and cemented a process that is both reactive and imaginative. Drawing from visits to museums and international residencies, the artist pulls from historical cannons that vary from Flemish paintings to Icelandic textiles. While visiting France, Rizzo identified a potential subject matter that felt both mundane yet resembled a sensibility to the non-objective and non illusionistic practices of the geometric abstractionists. Rizzo’s new series of paintings draws from the simple shapes of laundry. Clothes that tumble in a centripetal direction with a set of perimeters based on color and non-objective compositions.