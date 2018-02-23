Close
NIU School of Art and Design Faculty Exhibition

Thursday, Nov 16 - Dec 15, 2017

Time
5:00pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Northern Illinois University (NIU) Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Northern Illinois University
    Altgeld Hall, 1st Fl., West End
    DeKalb, IL 60115
    Telephone
    815-753-1936
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    On view November 16 - December 15 (Closed Thanksgiving weekend, November 22-26)

    Show continues January 16 - February 23, 2018

    An exhibition of recent artwork and scholarship by faculty and teaching staff from all divisions of the NIU School of Art and Design.

    Public Reception, Thursday, November 16 from 5 - 7 p.m., NIU Art Museum

