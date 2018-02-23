NIU School of Art and Design Faculty Exhibition

Thursday, Nov 16 - Dec 15, 2017

On view November 16 - December 15 (Closed Thanksgiving weekend, November 22-26)

Show continues January 16 - February 23, 2018

An exhibition of recent artwork and scholarship by faculty and teaching staff from all divisions of the NIU School of Art and Design.

Public Reception, Thursday, November 16 from 5 - 7 p.m., NIU Art Museum