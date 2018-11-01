Nixon Debates Kennedy 1960: A re-enactment

Tuesday, Oct 23, 2018

On the evening of September 26, 1960, candidates John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon squared off in the first televised debate at CBS Studios in Chicago and changed the history of presidential campaigns.

Face the cameras yourself in this free all-ages reenactment of thatmoment: you are John F. Kennedy or Richard M. Nixon sharing your vision for the country with its voters. Between remarks from the candidates, you’ll hear commentary from artist Jesse Malmed, historian Walter Podrazik, journalist Laura Washington, and special guest former FCC Chairman Newton Minow that underscores the significance of this televisual, journalistic, and political moment.

Nixon Debates Kennedy 1960 is one of four participatory reenactments produced by Illinois Humanities as part of its celebration of the Illinois Bicentennial. These events explore key moments of political expression and participation in Illinois over the past 200 hundred years. Special thanks to Tim Dashnaw, Elliot Heilman, Kenneth Morrison, Cassie Tompkins, CAN TV, and Lumpen Radio.

ABOUT ILLINOIS HUMANITIES

Established in 1974, Illinois Humanities is the state affi liate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and produces free programs and events, gives out grants, and offers educational opportunities to youth and adults all across Illinois. Its mission is to strengthen the social, political, and economic fabric of Illinois through constructive conversation and community engagement. For more information, visit ilhumanities.org.