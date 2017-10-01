Saturday, Oct 7 - 8, 2017

October 7th & 8th - Noon to 6 pm

The North Park Art Walk returns in 2017 featuring stained glass, woodwork, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, paintings and more by 30-plus Chicago-based artists in 11 storefront pop-up galleries. Featured artists include: David Abed, Melinda Whitmore, Ronald Seymour, Judith Nolan, Paige Lunde and art students from North Park University and Northeastern Illinois University. The journey begins at the Koh-Varilla Guild, 5518 N. Kedzie, and continues along Kedzie and west Bryn Mawr avenues on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8 from noon to 6 pm each day. Northeastern and Lake View Art Supply sponsor kids art activities both days. Free parking: Northside College Prep High School Kedzie Ave. parking lot. Dine and drink in cafes and restaurants on Bryn Mawr. Suggested donation: $5