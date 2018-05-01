Friday, Apr 13 - 20, 2018

Opening Friday, April 13th from 6-10PM

The Chicago Art Department welcomes works from new artist residents Graham Livingston and Mary J. Saran, featuring collaborations from Michelle Graves and Devon Sinead Thompson. The art unpacks movement as a translating mechanism between 2nd, 3rd and 4th dimensions and technologies complicity in their ever blurring boundaries. The works themselves live complicated lives whether they are reconciling their physical and digital representations or new works produced collaboratively with dead artists. Mary and Graham are excited to invite viewers to participate in expanding imaginative potentials for perceiving, articulating, and inhabiting engineered spaces. Please join us for the exhibition of Object & Image.



For more information please contact CAD Resident Artists: Graham Livingston, glivingston@saic.edu and Mary J. Saran, msaran1@saic.edu.



Michelle Graves – gravesmichelle.com

Graham Livingston – grahamlivingston.com

Mary J. Saran – marysaran.virb.com

Devon Sinead Thompson – devonsinead.com