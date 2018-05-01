Close
Search

Object & Image

Main-image

Friday, Apr 13 - 20, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 10:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Chicago Art Department (CAD)
    Address
    1932 South Halsted #100,  Chicago, IL 60608
    Telephone
     312-725-4CAD
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening Friday, April 13th from 6-10PM

    The Chicago Art Department welcomes works from new artist residents Graham Livingston and Mary J. Saran, featuring collaborations from Michelle Graves and Devon Sinead Thompson. The art unpacks movement as a translating mechanism between 2nd, 3rd and 4th dimensions and technologies complicity in their ever blurring boundaries. The works themselves live complicated lives whether they are reconciling their physical and digital representations or new works produced collaboratively with dead artists. Mary and Graham are excited to invite viewers to participate in expanding imaginative potentials for perceiving, articulating, and inhabiting engineered spaces. Please join us for the exhibition of Object & Image.

    For more information please contact CAD Resident Artists: Graham Livingston, glivingston@saic.edu and Mary J. Saran, msaran1@saic.edu.

    Michelle Graves – gravesmichelle.com
    Graham Livingston – grahamlivingston.com
    Mary J. Saran – marysaran.virb.com
    Devon Sinead Thompson – devonsinead.com

    Previous Event
    Next Event