Off-site: The cure

Friday, Mar 31 - Oct 31, 2017

Please note: This is an off-site exhibition at the Sargent Shriver National Center on Poverty Law

Location:

Sargent Shriver National Center on Poverty Law

50 E. Washington, Suite 500

Chicago, IL 60602

Exhibition on view: March 31-October 31, 2017

Opening reception: March 31, 5:30-7:30om

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Sargent Shriver National Center on Poverty Law, Weinberg/Newton Gallery presents The cure, an in-office exhibition featuring artists empowered by radical empathy to reform systemic oppression, to facilitate justice and to nourish those who affect change.

It is impossible to create solutions for a person living in poverty without care. Robert Sargent Shriver Jr. famously stated, “The cure is care.” The Shriver Center sincerely considers what it means to care and what it takes to cure systemic ailments undergirding poverty. Their intersectional approach to policy writing, team building and leadership development applies long-lasting strategies for success and healing to the roots of injustice. Like the staff and legal networks working with the Shriver Center, the artists presented within this workplace exhibition aim to implement change from the grassroots up. Many take on activism as artistic practice or engage art as a form of resistance, while all strive for a more meaningful exchange between communities and professional fields.

Featuring work by Alberto Aguilar, Patricia Evans, Damon Locks, Billy McGuinness, John Preus, and Whitten Sabbatini. Curated by Meg T. Noe

The exhibition is free and open to the public, during events and by appointment. To plan your visit, please call (312) 263-3830 or send an email to info@povertylaw.org