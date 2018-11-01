Friday, Nov 2 - Dec 2, 2018

Kasia Kay Art Projects is pleased to present On Guard, a group exhibition curated by Kasia Kay, to be on view at Matthew Rachman Gallery November 2 – December 2, 2018.

The opening reception: Friday, November 2, 6-9PM

Matthew Rachman, 1659 W. Chicago Avenue, Chicago.

Hours are Tuesday – Sunday 11-6 pm. Contact 773.245.3182

On Guard is meant to be a reminder of the courage within all of us and to empower viewers to fight for their rights on both personal and collective levels.

The exhibition brings together a group of contemporary artists exploring the sport of boxing in relation to the nature of life that always keeps us on our feet and on guard. While On Guard centers on female-identifying artists, the multifaceted components of their identities and practice are to be present in the exhibition as well. With a multisensory experience that features multidisciplinary works, the show examines not only courage and fears, strength and vulnerability, but also notions of gender equality, safety and violence, as well as the sport’s poetic contradictions, all through traditional and non-traditional depictions of boxing-related imagery.

The On Guard artists include Katya Bankowsky with Maya Angelou, and Katya Bankowsky with Michele Lamy, Zoë Buckman, Megan Euker, Kat Kay, Cheryl Pope, and Marcela Torres.

Image: Katya Bankowsky with Michele Lamy, still from Battle Royale video (2016).