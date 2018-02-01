ONE: Annual Emerging Artist Exhibit 2018

Friday, Jun 1 - Jul 28, 2018

ONE is the Cleve Carney Art Gallery’s second annual juried emerging artist exhibition. This exhibition is intended to provide a survey of contemporary artwork being created by emerging artists in the region and across the country. ONE is meant to be a stepping stone for those early in their artistic careers.

Three artists from the exhibition will be selected to receive a $500 award for outstanding submissions and one artist will receive a $1,500 award for best in show. The awards will be determined by the panel of jurors and be based on the artworks quality of execution, conceptual clarity as well as its relevance to contemporary art and society.

The application deadline is April 22, 2018. For more information and to apply click here: https://clevecarney-gallery.squarespace.com/one18