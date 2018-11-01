Close
One Step Beyond

One-step-beyond-cgn

Saturday, Nov 17 - Jan 31, 2019

Time
6:00pm - 10:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Workshop 4200
    Address
    4200 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60639
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening Reception: November 17, 2018, 6pm-10pm  |  Appetizers & beverages  |  Free admission

    Workshop 4200 proudly presents new works by Chicago artists Zach Balousek, David Criner, and Margie Criner. Exhibition includes interactive musical sculptures by Zach Balousek, abstract paintings by David Criner, and miniature sculptures hidden inside abstract sculptures by Margie Criner. Exhibition runs November 17, 2018  thru January 31, 2109. 

    Free parking in east lot adjacent to building and on Diversey Ave. Enter gallery thru WEST entrance located on Tripp Ave.

    Gallery hours: M-F 10am-5pm & by appt

    For more info please visit: www.mcriner.com or call 773-306-8030

     

     

