One Step Beyond

Opening Reception: November 17, 2018, 6pm-10pm | Appetizers & beverages | Free admission
Workshop 4200 proudly presents new works by Chicago artists Zach Balousek, David Criner, and Margie Criner. Exhibition includes interactive musical sculptures by Zach Balousek, abstract paintings by David Criner, and miniature sculptures hidden inside abstract sculptures by Margie Criner. Exhibition runs November 17, 2018 thru January 31, 2109.
Free parking in east lot adjacent to building and on Diversey Ave. Enter gallery thru WEST entrance located on Tripp Ave.
Gallery hours: M-F 10am-5pm & by appt
For more info please visit: www.mcriner.com or call 773-306-8030