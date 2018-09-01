Close
Open 24 Hours, Edra Soto

Edra24hrs

Friday, Sep 21 - Dec 21, 2018

5:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    Fashion Outlets of Chicago: The Collection
    Suburbs / Midwest
    5220 Fashion Outlets Way
    Rosemont, IL 60018
    In addition to the unveiling of two new permanent commissions at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, THE COLLECTION will open a rotating exhibition by artist Edra Soto on September 21. Soto’s project, Open 24 Hours, will be on view in three display cases located throughout the shopping center. The installations are composed of free standing wood shelves and glass bottles that were found by Soto in her neighborhood East Garfield Park. The work is motivated by the excessive amounts of litter that are visible in the area, and evoke a sense of empathy for the consumption of these bottles as complex forms of pleasure, interconnections and escape from socio-economic oppression.

    “Placing the bottles in a still-life format allows me to provide an accessible entrance that is recognizable to viewers,” said artist Edra Soto. “My impulse is to be civic-minded. Recording my process is an intimate insight of my everyday reality and those of my neighbors.”

