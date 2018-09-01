Open for EXPO's Art After Hours

Friday, Sep 28, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Linda Warren Projects
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 327 N. Aberdeen, Ste. 151
Chicago, IL 60607
- Telephone
- 312-432-9500
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
The work of two artists, Michiko Itatani and Paula Henderson, will be on view for during a special reception during EXPO CHICAGO for Art After Hours, Friday, September 28th from 6-9 pm
Top image: Paula Henderson, Groundwork III, oil and wax on canvas, “36” x 68″ x 2.5,” 2015