Open House Chicago

Openhousekey

Saturday, Oct 14 - 15, 2017

    Chicago Architecture Foundation
    Address
    224 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60604
    Telephone
    312-922-3432
    This architecture and design festival, organized by Chicago Architecture Foundation, gives vistors behind-the-scenes access to more than 200 buildings across Chicago. Locations range from private clubs to residential spaces. 

    Free. 

    Photo courtesy of the Chicago Architecture Foundation. 

