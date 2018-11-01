Open House Chicago 2018

Saturday, Oct 13 - 14, 2018
- Categories
-
- Art Expos & City Events
- Location
- Chicago Architecture Foundation
- Address
- 224 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60604
- Telephone
- 312-922-3432
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
This architecture and design festival, organized by Chicago Architecture Center, gives vistors behind-the-scenes access to more than 200 buildings across Chicago. Locations range from private clubs to residential spaces.
Free!
Photo courtesy of the Chicago Architecture Foundation.