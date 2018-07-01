Open Rehearsal Performance

Saturday, Jun 9, 2018

Co-hosted by Chicago DanzTheatre Ensemble and Chicago Poetry Center at Woman Made Gallery

Come see the Body Passages cohort show their work in progress from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Woman Made Gallery!



Audience members are encouraged to experience the work of each group and to provide feedback. Body Passages is dedicated to fostering performances that integrate audience engagement, so what better way to practice that skill than to talk to our audience directly?