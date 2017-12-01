Open Studios

Close
Friday, Nov 17, 2017

Time
7:00pm - 10:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Bridgeport Art Center
    District
    South Side
    Address
    1200 W. 35th St.
    Chicago, IL 60609
    Telephone
    773-843-9000
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Painters, sculptors, photographers, fashion designers and woodworkers open their studios with interactive demonstrations and special in-studio events. Every month is something different – don’t miss out on this FREE art-filled experience!

    FREE parking in the North Lot. Complimentary wine and refreshments served. Upon arrival please enter using the NORTH ENTRANCE.

