Opening and Unveiling of New Space

Friday, Nov 3, 2017
- Time
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Echt Gallery
- District
- River North
- Address
- Note new location as of June 2017:
210 W. Superior
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-440-0288
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Please join us for our gallery opening, unveiling our NEW SPACE in conjunction with SOFA Chicago.
We will host a reception Friday, Noveber 3 with other River North galleries.
On Sunday we will host our annual gallery brunch during SOFA as well, from 10am-1pm. A free shuttle is running between the River North District and SOFA.