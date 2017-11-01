Close
Opening and Unveiling of New Space

Friday, Nov 3, 2017

5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Opening Receptions
    Echt Gallery
    River North
    Note new location as of June 2017:
    210 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-440-0288
    Please join us for our gallery opening, unveiling our NEW SPACE in conjunction with SOFA Chicago. 

    We will host a reception Friday, Noveber 3 with other River North galleries.

    On Sunday we will host our annual gallery brunch during SOFA as well, from 10am-1pm.  A free shuttle is running between the River North District and SOFA. 

