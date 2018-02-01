Opening Conversation: Behind the Scenes of Roman Egyptian Mummy Portraiture

Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018

Join the Block Museum for a behind-the-scenes look at the exhibition Paint the Eyes Softer: Mummy Portraits from Roman Egypt with archaeologists, art historians, scientists and scholars of the ancient world. Learn more from their insights into the Roman past including their discovery of what lies beneath the wrappings of a mummy featured in the exhibition. With curatorsEssi Rönkkö, Taco Terpstra, and Marc Walton in conversation with Emily Teeter, Egyptologist, Oriental Institute.