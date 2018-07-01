Close
Opening Day Conversation with Author Thomas Dyja, The Third Coast

Saturday, Oct 6, 2018

2:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Opening Receptions
    Block Museum of Art
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    847-491-4000
    Join us for the Opening Celebration of the exhibition Up Is Down: Mid-century Experiments in Advertising and Film at the Goldsholl Studio.


    "Improvisation, experimentation, social justice: all these things form the spine of what comes out of Chicago” – Thomas Dyja

     In the 1950s, Chicago-based design firm Goldsholl and Associates made a name for itself with innovative "designs-in-film." Headed by Morton and Millie Goldsholl, the studio produced artistically-inspired television spots, films, trademarks, and print advertisements for international corporations like Kimberly-Clark, Motorola, and 7-Up.  Combining Bauhaus-influenced aesthetics with commercial advertising success, the firm exemplified the way in which Chicago served as the nation’s design capital and a crucial testing ground for ideas connecting art, industry, design, and film.

