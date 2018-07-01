Opening Day Conversation with Author Thomas Dyja, The Third Coast

Saturday, Oct 6, 2018
- 2:00pm - 4:00pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Opening Receptions
- Block Museum of Art
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Northwestern University
40 Arts Circle Dr.
Evanston, IL 60208
- 847-491-4000
Join us for the Opening Celebration of the exhibition Up Is Down: Mid-century Experiments in Advertising and Film at the Goldsholl Studio.
"Improvisation, experimentation, social justice: all these things form the spine of what comes out of Chicago” – Thomas Dyja
In the 1950s, Chicago-based design firm Goldsholl and Associates made a name for itself with innovative "designs-in-film." Headed by Morton and Millie Goldsholl, the studio produced artistically-inspired television spots, films, trademarks, and print advertisements for international corporations like Kimberly-Clark, Motorola, and 7-Up. Combining Bauhaus-influenced aesthetics with commercial advertising success, the firm exemplified the way in which Chicago served as the nation’s design capital and a crucial testing ground for ideas connecting art, industry, design, and film.