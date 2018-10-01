Opening for Alexa Frangos and Marcia Mahoney

Saturday, Oct 6, 2018

An opening reception for Perspective Gallery's October featured artists

Worry Doll | Alexa Frangos



Infinite Pleasure | Marcia Mahoney

The show runs October 4 - 28, 2018.

An opening reception will be held on Saturday, October 6, 5-7 p.m.

A conversation with the artists is scheduled for Thursday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public.