Opening for Alexa Frangos and Marcia Mahoney

Oct6opening

Saturday, Oct 6, 2018

5:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Opening Receptions
    Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.
    Suburbs / Midwest
    1310-1/2B Chicago Ave.
    Evanston, IL 60201
    224-200-1155
    An opening reception for Perspective Gallery's October featured artists 

    Worry Doll  |  Alexa Frangos
     
    Infinite Pleasure |  Marcia Mahoney

    The show runs October 4 - 28, 2018.

    An opening reception will be held on Saturday, October 6, 5-7 p.m.

    A conversation with the artists is scheduled for Thursday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

    All events are free and open to the public. 

