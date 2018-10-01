Opening for Alexa Frangos and Marcia Mahoney

Saturday, Oct 6, 2018
- Time
- 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- 1310-1/2B Chicago Ave.
Evanston, IL 60201
- Telephone
- 224-200-1155
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
An opening reception for Perspective Gallery's October featured artists
Worry Doll | Alexa Frangos
Infinite Pleasure | Marcia Mahoney
The show runs October 4 - 28, 2018.
An opening reception will be held on Saturday, October 6, 5-7 p.m.
A conversation with the artists is scheduled for Thursday, October 18, at 7 p.m.
All events are free and open to the public.