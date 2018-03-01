Close
Opening for Faheem Majeed: "Unite"

Saturday, Feb 17, 2018

Time
4:00pm - 6:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Cleve Carney Art Gallery / McAninch Arts Center
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    College of DuPage
    425 Fawell Blvd.
    Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
    Telephone
    (630) 942 2321
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    UPDATE: THE OPENING RECEPTION HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 4-6PM

     

    A resident of the South Shore neighborhood in Chicago, Majeed often looks to the material makeup of his neighborhood and surrounding areas as an entry point into larger questions around civic-mindedness, community activism, and institutional racism

