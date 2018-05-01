Opening Party: 2018 Biennial Sculpture Invitational

Friday, Jun 15, 2018

Location: Territorial Road and 5th street in the Benton Harbor Arts District

The 2018 Biennial Sculpture Invitational Opening Party shares the night with the Art Hop in the Benton Harbor Arts District and the Michiana Annual Art Competition (MAAC) at the Box Factory for the Arts. Look for event details to come and do not to miss this fun night out in the twin cities.