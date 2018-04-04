Close
Opening Reception: 2018 Master of Fine Arts Exhibition

Screen_shot_2018-04-04_at_2.03.52_pm

Saturday, Apr 21, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 7:30pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Krannert Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    Telephone
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Join us as we open the 2018 School of Art + Design Master of Fine Arts Exhibition.

    Exhibition sponsored in part by John and Alice Pfeffer

    Reception open to the public; cash bar by Corkscrew Wine Emporium

    Museum will remain open until 7 pm.

