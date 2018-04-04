Opening Reception: 2018 Master of Fine Arts Exhibition

Saturday, Apr 21, 2018
- Time
- 5:00pm - 7:30pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Krannert Art Museum
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
College of Fine and Applied Arts
500 E Peabody Dr.
Champaign, IL 61820
- Telephone
- 217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Join us as we open the 2018 School of Art + Design Master of Fine Arts Exhibition.
Exhibition sponsored in part by John and Alice Pfeffer
Reception open to the public; cash bar by Corkscrew Wine Emporium
Museum will remain open until 7 pm.