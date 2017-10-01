Close
Opening Reception and Book Signing with Matt Stuart

Thursday, Sep 28, 2017

Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior, 2nd Fl.
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-642-2255
    Reminder
    Opening Reception: Friday, September 1, 6-9pm

    Reception with the artist: Thursday, September 28

    Exhibition on view September 1-October 1, 2017

    Growing up in London, Matt Stuart spent most of his childhood rolling along the streets on his skateboard. Twenty years later, he walks these same streets, and instead of hearing the hum of skateboard wheels, he hears the click of the shutter being fired from his Leica rangefinder camera.

    When Matt Stuart was in his twenties his father gave him two books, one by Henri Cartier-Bresson and the other by Robert Frank. It was then that he became enamored of the world of street photography and discovered other artists who were doing the same. Today, when he isn’t at home with his family, he is either working as a commercial advertising photographer or pursuing his passion for documenting life on the streets. In 2016, Matt became a nominee at Magnum Photos.

