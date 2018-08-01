Close
Opening Reception: LIONS

Friday, Aug 3, 2018

6:00pm - 9:00pm
    Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA)
    West Side
    2320 W. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60622
    773-227-5522
    Join the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art for the opening reception of LIONS: Founding Years of UIMA in Chicago. Mingle with the museum’s founding artists, including Oleh Kowerko, Lialia Kuchma, Alexandra Kochman and more at this reception celebrating the immigrant and first-generation Ukrainian American artists who carved out their own creative space in Chicago.

    This venue is wheelchair accessible. This event is free and open to the public.

