Opening Reception: LIONS

Friday, Aug 3, 2018

Join the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art for the opening reception of LIONS: Founding Years of UIMA in Chicago. Mingle with the museum’s founding artists, including Oleh Kowerko, Lialia Kuchma, Alexandra Kochman and more at this reception celebrating the immigrant and first-generation Ukrainian American artists who carved out their own creative space in Chicago.

This venue is wheelchair accessible. This event is free and open to the public.