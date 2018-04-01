Close
Opening reception: To Be Seen and Heard

Thursday, Mar 22, 2018

5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Opening Receptions
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    West Side
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    312-243-9088
    Free and open to the public

    Chicago, a long-time hub for outsider art, need only look slightly north to find a strong, like-minded neighbor. With museums, galleries, residents and collectors supporting numerous art environments, roadside attraction sites and art grottos, the state of Wisconsin has proven a fertile home to a number of self-taught creatives. This exhibition showcases five often under-recognized Wisconsin outsider artists. The reception is free and open to everyone! Please bring yourself and your friends to enjoy the art and refreshments.

