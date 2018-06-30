Other Rooms

Friday, Jun 1 - 30, 2018
- Time
- 8:00pm - 9:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Events
- Location
- Hofheimer Gallery
- District
- North Side
- Address
- 4823 N. Damen
Chicago, IL 60625
- Telephone
- 847-274-7550
- Reminder
Artists:
Kevin Blake
Nancy Delman
Joyce Marcus
Erwin Overes
Dobrila Pitar
Reception with artists - Friday, June 1, 2018, 5 to 8 pm
Exhibition Dates - June 1 - June 30, 2018
The attached image is “Eurydice”
Artist - Erwin Overes
Photo Credit - Otto Rascon