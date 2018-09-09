Close
OTOBONG NKANGA: TO DIG A HOLE THAT COLLAPSES AGAIN

Saturday, Mar 31 - Sep 9, 2018

  • Exhibitions
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    Michigan Avenue
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-280-2660
    Download to calendar

    Mar 31–Sep 9, 2018

    Born in Nigeria and now based in Antwerp, Otobong Nkanga explores the contested social and political histories of colonialism, with a particular focus on the relationship between Africa and the Western world. She does this through performance, drawing, photography, and installation—examining how raw minerals are transported through various covert economies and how they are transformed into desirable consumer objects.

    The exhibition is organized by Omar Kholeif, Manilow Senior Curator and Director of Global Initiatives at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. It is presented in the Bergman Family Gallery on the museum’s second floor.

