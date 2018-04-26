Thursday, Apr 26 - Aug 5, 2018

April 26 – August 5 / 2018

“Out of Easy Reach,” co-organized by DePaul Art Museum, Gallery 400 at UIC, and the Rebuild Foundation, is guest-curated by Allison Glenn, Associate Curator of Contemporary Art, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Countering conventional accounts of art history that have often overlooked the artistic contributions of women of color, “Out of Easy Reach” presents the work of 24 artists.

From traditional approaches to the more challenging usage, this exhibition will investigate the contemporary and conceptual expansion of abstraction by American, female-identifying artists from the Black and Latina Diasporas; through work made from 1980-2018. “Out of Easy Reach” proposes that there are myriad ways artists are employing abstraction as a tool to explore histories both personal and universal, with a focus in mapping, migration, archives, landscape, vernacular culture, language, and the body.

Out of Easy Reach will consecutively open across three venues in Chicago:

DePaul Art Museum: Thursday, April 26, 2018, 6-8 pm

Gallery 400 at University of Illinois Chicago: Friday, April 27, 2018, 5-8 pm

Stony Island Arts Bank: Saturday, April 28, 2018, 5-8 pm