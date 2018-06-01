Out of Easy Reach Artist’s Dialogues with Ayanah Moor, Bethany Collins and Edra Soto

Thursday, May 10, 2018
- 5:30pm - 7:00pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- DePaul University Art Museum
- 935 W Fullerton
Chicago, IL 60614
- 773-325-7506
DPAM presents an evening with artists Ayanah Moor, Bethany Collins, and Edra Soto. Through short gallery talks, the artists will discuss their works in Out of Easy Reach, the role of archives in their practices, and engage in conversation with the audience and each other.