Out of Easy Reach Artist’s Dialogues with Ayanah Moor, Bethany Collins and Edra Soto

Thursday, May 10, 2018

Time
5:30pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    DePaul University Art Museum
    Address
    935 W Fullerton
    Chicago, IL 60614
    Telephone
    773-325-7506
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Thursday, May 10 at 5:30 PM - 7 PM

    DPAM presents an evening with artists Ayanah Moor, Bethany Collins, and Edra Soto. Through short gallery talks, the artists will discuss their works in Out of Easy Reach, the role of archives in their practices, and engage in conversation with the audience and each other.

