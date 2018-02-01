OUTSIDE THE PRACTICE: Artworks Created by Architects and Designers

Friday, Jan 19 - Mar 2, 2018

4th Floor Gallery

Opening Reception: Friday, January 19th 2018 | 7 – 10 PM

How do Chicago architects and designers express themselves when not constrained by the practical requirements of contemporary practice? See them display their artistic talents through painting, photography, sculpture, drawing, and other media. With guest co-curators Chicago architects Stephen Wierzbowski and Edward Keegan.