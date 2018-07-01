Thursday, Jun 28, 2018

We invite you to P U R I T Y, an exhibition of ethereal photography by Laurel H. Feldman. Her photographs explore the architecture and structure of natural beauty and allow us to experience the mystery of forms we think we know.

Laurel H. Feldman is a celebrated interior designer and photographer whose work captures her holistic view of art, design, and nature. Her 'Botanic Portraits' are a microscopic view into the many universes that a single bloom creates.



