Close
Search

P U R I T Y

Dsc_0582-feasting--36x36_lightbox-promo

Thursday, Jun 28, 2018

Time
5:30pm - 8:30pm
Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
  • Children / Youth / Families
  • Events
    • Location
    The Golden Triangle
    District
    River North
    Address
    330 N. Clark
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-755-1266
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    We invite you to P U R I T Y, an exhibition of ethereal photography by Laurel H. Feldman. Her photographs explore the architecture and structure of natural beauty and allow us to experience the mystery of forms we think we know.
    Laurel H. Feldman is a celebrated interior designer and photographer whose work captures her holistic view of art, design, and nature. Her 'Botanic Portraits' are a microscopic view into the many universes that a single bloom creates.


     

    Previous Event
    Next Event