Paint the Eyes Softer: Mummy Portraits from Roman Egypt

Saturday, Jan 13 - Apr 22, 2018

    When Roman mummy portraits were excavated in Egypt at the beginning of the 20th century, they transformed the world with their immediacy, thought to reveal naturalistic individual likenesses of people whole lived 2000 years ago. Paint the Eyes Softer presents a series of rare funarary portraits from the Fayum region,  alongside an intact portrait mummy and other archeological treasures, exploring how partnerships between historians, archaeologists, and scientists can provide new insights into fascinating ancient artifacts and the cultures that created them.

