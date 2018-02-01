Close
Painter, Hero, Star with Mike Cloud and Oscar Murillo, moderated by Yesomi Umolu

Thursday, Mar 1, 2018

6:00pm - 7:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Logan Center Exhibitions
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    915 E. 60th St.
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-834-8377
    Gray Center Lab | 929 E 60th St, Chicago

    Reflecting on the phenomenon of the "art star" versus the "art hero", artists Mike Cloud and Oscar Murillo consider the artist's role within contemporary society, and the conditions for success and survival in their individual practices.

