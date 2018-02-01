Close
Painting, Offense, and Judgement with Taylor Renee Aldridge, Mike Cloud and Alexander Provan, moderated by Yesomi Umolu

Thursday, Feb 15, 2018

6:00pm - 7:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Logan Center Exhibitions
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    915 E. 60th St.
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-834-8377
    Gray Center Lab | 929 E 60th St, Chicago

    Artist Mike Cloud is joined by Taylor Renee Aldridge (Assistant Curator, Detroit Institute of Arts and Co-founder, ARTS.BLACK) and Alexander Provan (Editor, Triple Canopy) to discuss how notions of offense and aesthetic judgment are deployed and reinforced in contemporary painting and art discourse.

