Painting with Pie, Part I

Thursday, Mar 29, 2018

Paint on paper with pie as the main ingredient.

This all-ages art-making workshop features treats from Bang Bang Pie Shop and hands-on activities inspired by Robert Arneson’s Cherry Pie, on view in The History of Perception.

On March 31, join us for an exclusive tour of Bang Bang Pie Shop’s kitchen and more art-making activities.

FREE, all materials provided. Open to all skill levels Please RSVP and let us know if you plan to come to one or both sessions.

RSVP for Painting with Pie

