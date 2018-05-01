Saturday, Jun 16 - Aug 18, 2018

Opening Reception: Saturday, June 16th, 4-7pm | 835 W. Washington Boulevard, Chicago, IL, 60607

Group exhibition featuring Firelei Baez, Alfred Conteh, Inka Essenhigh, Jeffrey Gibson, Titus Kaphar, Basil Kincaid, & Devan Shimoyama.

Kavi Gupta is pleased to present Parallel Lives. This group exhibition aims to bring together a diverse selection of contemporary artists working in figuration and portraiture. Each artist approaches the motif through unique technical applications and each has their own personal conceptual goals, however, the exhibition seeks to unite how the human subject in art serves as a channel between artist and audience, or audience to audience.