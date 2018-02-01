Pasaquan Talk: The Past, Present and Future of Visionary Artist Eddie Owens Martin

Saturday, Feb 10, 2018

Pasaquan Director Michael McFalls will discuss Eddie Martin's early years in New York City as a "midnight cowboy-style" street hustler, and other eccentric ways he made ends meet. Eddie's first Pasaquoyan visions will be explained, including how those visions led to his transformation to the self-anointed St. EOM, which eventually influenced him to move back home to Georgia.

McFalls will present photos of St. EOM's Pasaquan, discuss his process and explain how the images that he created are infused with his early experiences in New York and his interest in ancient civilizations. The discussion will end by covering Eddie's death, the Kohler Foundation restoration of the Pasaquan site in 2015 and the rebirth of Pasaquan since Columbus State University has taken ownership.

$5 voluntary admission

Free for Intuit Members