Pasion Del Artista

Wednesday, Oct 4, 2017
- Time
- 4:30pm - 7:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- 202 S. Halsted St.
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
- Telephone
- 708-709-7738
- Reminder
Opening Reception: Wednesday, October 4, 4:30-7pm
Artist Talk: Visiting Artist Oscar Martinez will discuss his work on Wednesday, October 4 at 2:30pm
This is an exhibition of works by three renowned Hispanic artists, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Paintings by Paul Sierra and Oscar Martinez, as well as woodcut prints by Carlos Barberena, will be featured. All of these works reflect a strongly passionate response to the world around us, through color, image and subject matter.
Image: Oscar Martinez, Bird