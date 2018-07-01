Paul Chan: Happiness (Finally) After 35,000 Years of Civilization

Tuesday, Jul 17 - Nov 4, 2018

Paul Chan (b. Hong Kong, 1973) is an American artist, activist, writer, and publisher. His work reflects a strong commitment to the relation of politics and aesthetics, philosophy and popular culture, art and grassroots activism.

Created from 1999 to 2003, his first major artwork Happiness (Finally) After 35,000 Years of Civilization presents a 15-minute looped digital Flash animation inspired by as much by the history of utopian thought and the US invasion of Iraq as by Web 1.0 banner ads. Completed as part of his MFA degree at Bard College, Happiness also reflects Chan’s formative undergraduate years at the School of the Art Institute, where he first encountered the work of Chicago-based self-taught artist Henry Darger.